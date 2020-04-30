Kansas has 4,238 cases of COVID-19, 129 deaths

Kansas now has 4,238 cases of COVID-19 and 129 deaths as of Thursday.

On Wednesday, the state had 3,738, meaning there are over 500 new cases. But health officials with KDHE said that would be expected because of the increase in testing in the state.

According to KDHE, at least 523 have been hospitalized.

Of tests given, 27,388 have come back negative.

Here is a county breakdown:

Atchison County 9

Barber County 1

Barton County 9

Bourbon County 6

Butler County 16

Chase County 1

Chautauqua County 4

Cherokee County 8

Cheyenne County 2

Clark County 1

Clay County 4

Cloud County 4

Coffey County 48

Cowley County 2

Crawford County 5

Dickinson County 2

Doniphan County 3

Douglas County 50

Edwards County 3

Elk County 1

Ellis County 8

Finney County 317

Ford County 675

Franklin County 14

Geary County 12

Gove County 1

Grant County 4

Gray County 4

Greenwood County 3

Hamilton County 2

Harper County 1

Harvey County 7

Haskell County 7

Jackson County 2

Jefferson County 9

Jewell County 4

Johnson County 464

Kearny County 16

Kiowa County 1

Labette County 22

Leavenworth County 356

Linn County 5

Lyon County 200

Marion County 5

McPherson County 22

Meade County 5

Miami County 5

Mitchell County 3

Montgomery County 17

Morris County 3

Morton County 3

Nemaha County 1

Neosho County 2

Osage County 5

Osborne County 2

Ottawa County 4

Phillips County 1

Pottawatomie County 13

Pratt County 1

Reno County 34

Republic County 4

Rice County 3

Riley County 46

Rooks County 6

Saline County 21

Sedgwick County 372

Seward County 500

Shawnee County 117

Sheridan County 2

Sherman County 4

Smith County 2

Stafford County 1

Stanton County 4

Stevens County 9

Sumner County 3

Wabaunsee County 21

Washington County 1

Wilson County 1

Woodson County 5

Wyandotte County 677