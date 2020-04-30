Kansas has 4,238 cases of COVID-19, 129 deaths

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -- Kansas now has 4,238 cases of COVID-19 and 129 deaths as of Thursday.
On Wednesday, the state had 3,738, meaning there are over 500 new cases. But health officials with KDHE said that would be expected because of the increase in testing in the state.
According to KDHE, at least 523 have been hospitalized.
Of tests given, 27,388 have come back negative.
Here is a county breakdown:
Atchison County 9
Barber County 1
Barton County 9
Bourbon County 6
Butler County 16
Chase County 1
Chautauqua County 4
Cherokee County 8
Cheyenne County 2
Clark County 1
Clay County 4
Cloud County 4
Coffey County 48
Cowley County 2
Crawford County 5
Dickinson County 2
Doniphan County 3
Douglas County 50
Edwards County 3
Elk County 1
Ellis County 8
Finney County 317
Ford County 675
Franklin County 14
Geary County 12
Gove County 1
Grant County 4
Gray County 4
Greenwood County 3
Hamilton County 2
Harper County 1
Harvey County 7
Haskell County 7
Jackson County 2
Jefferson County 9
Jewell County 4
Johnson County 464
Kearny County 16
Kiowa County 1
Labette County 22
Leavenworth County 356
Linn County 5
Lyon County 200
Marion County 5
McPherson County 22
Meade County 5
Miami County 5
Mitchell County 3
Montgomery County 17
Morris County 3
Morton County 3
Nemaha County 1
Neosho County 2
Osage County 5
Osborne County 2
Ottawa County 4
Phillips County 1
Pottawatomie County 13
Pratt County 1
Reno County 34
Republic County 4
Rice County 3
Riley County 46
Rooks County 6
Saline County 21
Sedgwick County 372
Seward County 500
Shawnee County 117
Sheridan County 2
Sherman County 4
Smith County 2
Stafford County 1
Stanton County 4
Stevens County 9
Sumner County 3
Wabaunsee County 21
Washington County 1
Wilson County 1
Woodson County 5
Wyandotte County 677