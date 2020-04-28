Kansas has 3,491 cases of COVID-19, 124 deaths

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says there are 3,491 cases of the Coronavirus in the state.

In their latest numbers released on Tuesday, they also report 4 more deaths, bringing the total to 124.

To date, 504 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19. That's less than 15-percent of the people have tested positive for the disease.

Wyandotte County still leads the way with 583 cases, Johnson County comes in third with 446 cases and Sedgwick County rounds out the Top 5 with 351 cases.

Kansas health officials say as testing increases so will the numbers, but they said what's relative is the number of hospitalizations or the number positive cases per tests performed.

Here is the county breakdown:

Atchison County 9

Barber County 1

Barton County 9

Bourbon County 6

Butler County 15

Chase County 1

Chautauqua County 4

Cherokee County 7

Clark County 1

Clay County 5

Cloud County 3

Coffey County 48

Cowley County 2

Crawford County 5

Dickinson County 2

Doniphan County 3

Douglas County 49

Edwards County 2

Ellis County 8

Finney County 175

Ford County 544

Franklin County 13

Geary County 11

Gove County 1

Grant County 1

Gray County 4

Greenwood County 3

Hamilton County 2

Harvey County 6

Haskell County 7

Jackson County 2

Jefferson County 8

Jewell County 4

Johnson County 446

Kearny County 12

Kiowa County 1

Labette County 21

Leavenworth County 183

Linn County 5

Lyon County 171

Marion County 5

McPherson County 20

Meade County 2

Miami County 5

Mitchell County 2

Montgomery County 16

Morris County 3

Morton County 3

Nemaha County 1

Neosho County 2

Osage County 5

Osborne County 2

Ottawa County 3

Phillips County 1

Pottawatomie County 9

Pratt County 1

Reno County 26

Republic County 4

Rice County 3

Riley County 46

Rooks County 6

Saline County 20

Sedgwick County 351

Seward County 422

Shawnee County 106

Sheridan County 2

Sherman County 3

Smith County 2

Stafford County 1

Stanton County 4

Stevens County 8

Sumner County 3

Wabaunsee County 15

Wilson County 1

Woodson County 5

Wyandotte County 583

