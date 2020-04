The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is reporting 2,777 cases of COVID-19 in the state, up 295 from yesterday. There have been 111 deaths. At least 457 have been hospitalized due to the virus.

Of the tests given, 20,811 came back negative.

The number of deaths yesterday was reported as 112, but the KDHE determined that one death was not caused by the virus and removed it from the tally.