Kansas has 247 COVID-19 related deaths, 11,681 positive cases

Kansas has 247 COVID-19 related deaths, two more than Monday, June 15, and 11,681 positive cases, which is 262 more than the state saw on Monday.

County counts are as follows:

Anderson – 3

Atchison – 26

Barber – 1

Barton – 50

Bourbon – 9

Brown – 10

Butler – 42

Chase – 3

Chautauqua – 4

Cherokee – 17

Cheyenne – 2

Clark – 34

Clay – 7

Cloud – 6

Coffey – 52

Comanche – 2

Cowley – 45

Crawford – 156

Dickinson – 6

Doniphan – 24

Douglas – 85

Edwards – 5

Ellis – 15

Ellsworth – 3

Finney – 1,507

Ford – 1,897

Franklin – 53

Geary – 30

Gove – 1

Grant – 17

Gray – 23

Greenwood – 11

Hamilton – 31

Harper – 2

Harvey – 14

Haskell – 22

Hodgeman – 7

Jackson – 103

Jefferson – 23

Jewell – 4

Johnson – 1,139

Kearny – 46

Kiowa – 3

Labette – 27

Lane – 4

Leavenworth – 1,118

Linn – 13

Lyon – 469

Marion – 7

McPherson – 40

Meade – 30

Miami – 14

Mitchell – 4

Montgomery – 23

Morris – 5

Morton – 6

Nemaha – 21

Neosho – 10

Ness – 4

Norton – 3

Osage – 10

Osborne – 2

Ottawa – 4

Pawnee – 3

Phillips – 2

Pottawatomie – 40

Pratt – 2

Reno – 58

Republic – 4

Rice – 4

Riley – 88

Rooks – 7

Saline – 37

Scott – 16

Sedgwick – 790

Seward – 920

Shawnee – 465

Sheridan – 2

Sherman – 7

Smith – 2

Stafford – 1

Stanton – 9

Stevens – 30

Sumner – 10

Trego – 1

Wabaunsee – 32

Washington – 1

Wilson – 1

Woodson – 6

Wyandotte – 1,783

For more information visit the KDHE website.

