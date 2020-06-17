Kansas has 247 COVID-19 related deaths, 11,681 positive cases

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -- Kansas sees 247 COVID-19 related deaths and 11,681 positive cases according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
Kansas has 247 COVID-19 related deaths, two more than Monday, June 15, and 11,681 positive cases, which is 262 more than the state saw on Monday.
County counts are as follows:
Anderson – 3
Atchison – 26
Barber – 1
Barton – 50
Bourbon – 9
Brown – 10
Butler – 42
Chase – 3
Chautauqua – 4
Cherokee – 17
Cheyenne – 2
Clark – 34
Clay – 7
Cloud – 6
Coffey – 52
Comanche – 2
Cowley – 45
Crawford – 156
Dickinson – 6
Doniphan – 24
Douglas – 85
Edwards – 5
Ellis – 15
Ellsworth – 3
Finney – 1,507
Ford – 1,897
Franklin – 53
Geary – 30
Gove – 1
Grant – 17
Gray – 23
Greenwood – 11
Hamilton – 31
Harper – 2
Harvey – 14
Haskell – 22
Hodgeman – 7
Jackson – 103
Jefferson – 23
Jewell – 4
Johnson – 1,139
Kearny – 46
Kiowa – 3
Labette – 27
Lane – 4
Leavenworth – 1,118
Linn – 13
Lyon – 469
Marion – 7
McPherson – 40
Meade – 30
Miami – 14
Mitchell – 4
Montgomery – 23
Morris – 5
Morton – 6
Nemaha – 21
Neosho – 10
Ness – 4
Norton – 3
Osage – 10
Osborne – 2
Ottawa – 4
Pawnee – 3
Phillips – 2
Pottawatomie – 40
Pratt – 2
Reno – 58
Republic – 4
Rice – 4
Riley – 88
Rooks – 7
Saline – 37
Scott – 16
Sedgwick – 790
Seward – 920
Shawnee – 465
Sheridan – 2
Sherman – 7
Smith – 2
Stafford – 1
Stanton – 9
Stevens – 30
Sumner – 10
Trego – 1
Wabaunsee – 32
Washington – 1
Wilson – 1
Woodson – 6
Wyandotte – 1,783
