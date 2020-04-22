TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -- The Kansas Department of Health and environment announced that there are 2,211 cases of COVID-19 in the state. There have been 110 deaths and at least 432 hospitalizations due to the virus. Of the tests given, 17,992 have come back negative
Kansas has 2,211 cases of COVID-19
Posted: Wed 12:51 PM, Apr 22, 2020 |
Updated: Wed 1:14 PM, Apr 22, 2020
