Kansas has 2,211 cases of COVID-19

Wed 1:14 PM, Apr 22, 2020

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -- The Kansas Department of Health and environment announced that there are 2,211 cases of COVID-19 in the state. There have been 110 deaths and at least 432 hospitalizations due to the virus. Of the tests given, 17,992 have come back negative

 