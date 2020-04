The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says there are 2,025 cases of the coronavirus in the state, with 107 deaths. Cases have been reported in 69 counties.

Out of the 1,684 cases recorded, 419 have been hospitalized. Of those who have been tested, 17,076 tests have come back negative.

Shawnee County has 93 cases, and Riley County has 28. Wyandotte County has the most cases in the state, with 433.