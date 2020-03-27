Kansas now has 202 cases of COVID-19, 1 new death

The daily coronavirus update given by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) lists the positive number of coronavirus cases in the state at 202. Over 3,000 of the tests have come back negative. The death toll has risen by one to four.

Johnson County has 66 cases, Wyandotte County has 43, Sedgwick County has 20, Douglas County has 14, Leavenworth County has 12, Shawnee County and Reno County have five, Linn county has four, Bourbon, Butler, Crawford and Lyon Counties have three each, Cherokee, Franklin, Mitchell, Morris and Riley have two each, and Clay, Coffey, Doniphan, Gove, Harvey, Jackson, Jefferson, McPherson, Neosho, OSage, Ottawa, Pottawatomie, Sumner and Woodson all have one case each.

One case in Douglas and two cases in Crawford are presumptive positive at the reference lab, but were not confirmed through the KDHE, so they are included in the county numbers, but not the state numbers.