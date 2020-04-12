Kansas has 1,337 cases of COVID-19, 56 deaths

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -- The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reports 1,337 cases of the coronavirus in the state, with 56 deaths. That is an increase of 69 cases and one death since yesterday.
Of those cases, 29 percent were severe enough to require hospitalization. The average age of a patient with the virus requiring hospitalization in Kansas is 62.
Anderson County 1
Atchison County 3
Barber County 1
Barton County 4
Bourbon County 7
Butler County 8
Chautauqua County 3
Cherokee County 6
Clay County 1
Cloud County 3
Coffey County 38
Cowley County 1
Crawford County 4
Doniphan County 1
Douglas County 39
Ellis County 1
Finney County 15
Ford County 13
Franklin County 11
Geary County 5
Gove County 1
Greenwood County 1
Hamilton County 1
Harvey County 4
Jackson County 1
Jefferson County 5
Jewell County 3
Johnson County 304
Kearny County 1
Labette County 18
Leavenworth County 85
Linn County 5
Lyon County 27
Marion County 3
McPherson County 13
Miami County 3
Mitchell County 2
Montgomery County 11
Morris County 2
Morton County 1
Neosho County 2
Osage County 4
Osborne County 2
Ottawa County 3
Phillips County 1
Pottawatomie County 5
Pratt County 1
Reno County 10
Republic County 4
Riley County 20
Rooks County 2
Saline County 9
Scott County 1
Sedgwick County 196
Seward County 5
Shawnee County 74
Stafford County 1
Stanton County 1
Stevens County 2
Sumner County 2
Wabaunsee County 1
Woodson County 3
Wyandotte County 332