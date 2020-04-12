Kansas has 1,337 cases of COVID-19, 56 deaths

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reports 1,337 cases of the coronavirus in the state, with 56 deaths. That is an increase of 69 cases and one death since yesterday.

Of those cases, 29 percent were severe enough to require hospitalization. The average age of a patient with the virus requiring hospitalization in Kansas is 62.

Anderson County 1

Atchison County 3

Barber County 1

Barton County 4

Bourbon County 7

Butler County 8

Chautauqua County 3

Cherokee County 6

Clay County 1

Cloud County 3

Coffey County 38

Cowley County 1

Crawford County 4

Doniphan County 1

Douglas County 39

Ellis County 1

Finney County 15

Ford County 13

Franklin County 11

Geary County 5

Gove County 1

Greenwood County 1

Hamilton County 1

Harvey County 4

Jackson County 1

Jefferson County 5

Jewell County 3

Johnson County 304

Kearny County 1

Labette County 18

Leavenworth County 85

Linn County 5

Lyon County 27

Marion County 3

McPherson County 13

Miami County 3

Mitchell County 2

Montgomery County 11

Morris County 2

Morton County 1

Neosho County 2

Osage County 4

Osborne County 2

Ottawa County 3

Phillips County 1

Pottawatomie County 5

Pratt County 1

Reno County 10

Republic County 4

Riley County 20

Rooks County 2

Saline County 9

Scott County 1

Sedgwick County 196

Seward County 5

Shawnee County 74

Stafford County 1

Stanton County 1

Stevens County 2

Sumner County 2

Wabaunsee County 1

Woodson County 3

Wyandotte County 332