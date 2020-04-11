Kansas has 1,268 cases of COVID-19, 55 deaths

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -- The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reports 1,268 cases of the coronavirus in the state, with 55 deaths. That is an increase of 102 cases and five deaths since yesterday.
Of those cases, 30 percent were severe enough to require hospitalization. The average age of a patient with the virus requiring hospitalization in Kansas is 62.
Anderson County 1
Atchison County 3
Barber County 1
Barton County 4
Bourbon County 7
Butler County 8
Chautauqua County 3
Cherokee County 6
Clay County 1
Cloud County 3
Coffey County 38
Cowley County 1
Crawford County 4
Doniphan County 1
Douglas County 39
Ellis County 1
Finney County 15
Ford County 5
Franklin County 11
Geary County 5
Gove County 1
Greenwood County 1
Hamilton County 1
Harvey County 4
Jackson County 1
Jefferson County 5
Jewell County 2
Johnson County 283
Labette County 16
Leavenworth County 75
Linn County 5
Lyon County 26
Marion County 3
McPherson County 13
Miami County 3
Mitchell County 2
Montgomery County 11
Morris County 2
Morton County 1
Neosho County 2
Osage County 3
Osborne County 2
Ottawa County 3
Phillips County 1
Pottawatomie County 5
Pratt County 1
Reno County 10
Republic County 4
Riley County 20
Rooks County 2
Saline County 8
Scott County 1
Sedgwick County 191
Seward County 3
Shawnee County 73
Stafford County 1
Stevens County 2
Sumner County 2
Wabaunsee County 1
Woodson County 3
Wyandotte County 315