Kansas has 1,268 cases of COVID-19, 55 deaths

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reports 1,268 cases of the coronavirus in the state, with 55 deaths. That is an increase of 102 cases and five deaths since yesterday.

Of those cases, 30 percent were severe enough to require hospitalization. The average age of a patient with the virus requiring hospitalization in Kansas is 62.

Anderson County 1

Atchison County 3

Barber County 1

Barton County 4

Bourbon County 7

Butler County 8

Chautauqua County 3

Cherokee County 6

Clay County 1

Cloud County 3

Coffey County 38

Cowley County 1

Crawford County 4

Doniphan County 1

Douglas County 39

Ellis County 1

Finney County 15

Ford County 5

Franklin County 11

Geary County 5

Gove County 1

Greenwood County 1

Hamilton County 1

Harvey County 4

Jackson County 1

Jefferson County 5

Jewell County 2

Johnson County 283

Labette County 16

Leavenworth County 75

Linn County 5

Lyon County 26

Marion County 3

McPherson County 13

Miami County 3

Mitchell County 2

Montgomery County 11

Morris County 2

Morton County 1

Neosho County 2

Osage County 3

Osborne County 2

Ottawa County 3

Phillips County 1

Pottawatomie County 5

Pratt County 1

Reno County 10

Republic County 4

Riley County 20

Rooks County 2

Saline County 8

Scott County 1

Sedgwick County 191

Seward County 3

Shawnee County 73

Stafford County 1

Stevens County 2

Sumner County 2

Wabaunsee County 1

Woodson County 3

Wyandotte County 315