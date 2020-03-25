Kansas has 126 positive cases of the coronavirus

Kansas Department of Health and Environment Secretary Dr. Lee Norman announced in his press briefing Wednesday afternoon that the state now has 126 positive cases of the coronavirus.

Norman said that about 4.5 percent of all tests conducted in the state have come up positive and expects the number of cases to double every three to four days, hitting the 400 mark by the end of the month. He said that he hopes the Shelter In Place/Stay at Home orders put into place by counties across the state will slow the spread of the virus.

Because of the short supply of tests, Norman said health officials are prioritizing testing first responders and healthcare workers as well as at-risk individuals such as those over 60 who have had symptoms, and people who have been in contact with individuals who have tested positive.