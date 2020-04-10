Kansas has 1,166 cases of COVID-19, 50 deaths

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reports 1,166 cases of the coronavirus in the state, with 50 deaths. That is an increase of 60 cases and eight deaths since yesterday.

Of those cases, 27, or 30 percent, were severe enough to require hospitalization. The average age of a patient with the virus requiring hospitalization in Kansas is 63.

Atchison County 2

Barber County 1

Barton County 4

Bourbon County 7

Butler County 8

Chautauqua County 3

Cherokee County 5

Clay County 1

Cloud County 3

Coffey County 36

Cowley County 1

Crawford County 4

Doniphan County 1

Douglas County 38

Finney County 12

Ford County 2

Franklin County 10

Geary County 5

Gove County 1

Greenwood County 1

Harvey County 4

Jackson County 1

Jefferson County 5

Jewell County 2

Johnson County 252

Labette County 11

Leavenworth County 61

Linn County 5

Lyon County 26

Marion County 3

McPherson County 13

Miami County 3

Mitchell County 2

Montgomery County 11

Morris County 2

Morton County 1

Neosho County 1

Osage County 3

Osborne County 2

Ottawa County 3

Pottawatomie County 5

Pratt County 1

Reno County 10

Republic County 3

Riley County 20

Rooks County 2

Saline County 8

Scott County 1

Sedgwick County 161

Seward County 3

Shawnee County 56

Stafford County 1

Stevens County 1

Sumner County 2

Wabaunsee County 1

Woodson County 3

Wyandotte County 272