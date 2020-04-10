Kansas has 1,166 cases of COVID-19, 50 deaths

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -- The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reports 1,166 cases of the coronavirus in the state, with 50 deaths. That is an increase of 60 cases and eight deaths since yesterday.
Of those cases, 27, or 30 percent, were severe enough to require hospitalization. The average age of a patient with the virus requiring hospitalization in Kansas is 63.
Atchison County 2
Barber County 1
Barton County 4
Bourbon County 7
Butler County 8
Chautauqua County 3
Cherokee County 5
Clay County 1
Cloud County 3
Coffey County 36
Cowley County 1
Crawford County 4
Doniphan County 1
Douglas County 38
Finney County 12
Ford County 2
Franklin County 10
Geary County 5
Gove County 1
Greenwood County 1
Harvey County 4
Jackson County 1
Jefferson County 5
Jewell County 2
Johnson County 252
Labette County 11
Leavenworth County 61
Linn County 5
Lyon County 26
Marion County 3
McPherson County 13
Miami County 3
Mitchell County 2
Montgomery County 11
Morris County 2
Morton County 1
Neosho County 1
Osage County 3
Osborne County 2
Ottawa County 3
Pottawatomie County 5
Pratt County 1
Reno County 10
Republic County 3
Riley County 20
Rooks County 2
Saline County 8
Scott County 1
Sedgwick County 161
Seward County 3
Shawnee County 56
Stafford County 1
Stevens County 1
Sumner County 2
Wabaunsee County 1
Woodson County 3
Wyandotte County 272