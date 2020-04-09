Kansas has 1,106 cases of COVID-19, 42 deaths

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reports 1,106 cases of the coronavirus in the state, with 42 deaths. The cases are from 57 counties across the state.

At least 263 people have been hospitalized due to the virus, which causes mild symptoms for most but can be deadly for vulnerable populations.

Here is the county breakdown of cases:

Allen - 0

Anderson - 0

Atchison - 2

Barber - 1

Barton - 4

Bourbon- 7

Brown - 0

Butler - 8

Chase - 0

Chautauqua - 3

Cherokee - 5

Cheyenne - 0

Clark - 0

Clay - 1

Cloud – 3

Coffey - 36

Comanche - 0

Cowley - 1

Crawford - 4

Decatur - 0

Dickinson - 0

Doniphan - 1

Douglas - 38

Edwards - 0

Elk - 0

Ellis - 0

Ellsworth - 0

Finney - 12

Ford - 2

Franklin - 10

Geary - 5

Gove - 1

Graham - 0

Grant - 0

Gray - 0

Greeley - 0

Greenwood – 1

Hamilton - 0

Harper - 0

Harvey - 4

Haskell - 0

Hodgeman - 0

Jackson - 1

Jefferson - 5

Jewell - 2

Johnson - 252

Kearny - 0

Kingman - 0

Kiowa - 0

Labette - 11

Lane - 0

Leavenworth - 61

Lincoln - 0

Linn - 5

Logan - 0

Lyon - 26

Marion - 3

Marshall - 0

McPherson - 13

Meade - 0

Miami - 3

Mitchell - 2

Montgomery - 11

Morris - 2

Morton - 1

Nemaha - 0

Neosho - 1

Ness - 0

Norton - 0

Osage - 3

Osborne - 2

Ottawa - 3

Pawnee - 0

Phillips - 0

Pottawatomie - 5

Pratt - 1

Rawlins

Reno - 10

Republic - 3

Rice - 0

Riley - 20

Rooks - 2

Rush - 0

Russell - 0

Saline - 8

Scott - 1

Sedgwick - 161

Seward - 3

Shawnee - 56

Sheridan - 0

Sherman - 0

Smith - 0

Stafford - 1

Stanton - 0

Stevens - 1

Sumner - 2

Thomas - 0

Trego - 0

Wabaunsee - 1

Wallace - 0

Washington - 0

Wichita - 0

Wilson- 0

Woodson - 3

Wyandotte - 272