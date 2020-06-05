Kansas' first Tesla Solar Roof system installed in Manhattan

A new solar energy option is now available in the northern Midwest, with the first solar roof system being installed in Manhattan this week.

Weddle and Sons Roofing, a Manhattan based roofing company, has recently become a certified installer of Tesla’s Solar Roof system.

The solar roof replaces existing roofing, unlike the previous solar panels which are installed above the traditional roof.

Solar tiles and the tempered glass tiles were designed to look similar to shake shingles, making them visually appealing.

With the Midwest being known for storms, the solar roofing system is designed to withstand the impact of some storm damage.

“These shingles are designed to take a inch and three-quarter hailstone, direct hit to them, without breaking, and so, with it being also tempered glass, when it does break they’re very small fragments.” Weddle & Sons Inc. Roofing, Vice President of Operations, Josh Gilmore says.

For more information on the Tesla roof system by Weddle and Sons Roofing, visit weddleandsons.com.