Kansas farmer who gave N-95 mask to New York receives a gift of his own

The Kansas farmer who gave a N-95 mask to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo received a gift of his own today.

It was a letter that touched the nation.

"He has proved to us all that he has mastered the most important lessons that a university has to offer, today is about reflecting that spirit back on to him," Gov. Laura Kelly said.

Dennis Ruhnke sent one of his family's five N-95 masks to New York for a doctor or nurse on the front lines. The state of Kansas and Kansas State University repaid his generosity.

"President Meyers and I are here today to confer one degree to a Kansan who has inspired millions in recent weeks, Dennis Neil Ruhnke," Gov. Kelly announced.

Governor Laura Kelly and K-State President Richard Meyers surprised Ruhnke with a College Degree in Agriculture.

"I am pleased to confer upon Dennis Ruhnke and the graduating class of Fall 1971. The degree that you have earned at Kansas State university, Congratulations," Richard Meyers, President of K-State announced.

"I've waited half a century to receive my college degree. My life has forever changed. Special thanks to those who made this all happen for me," Ruhnke responded.

Dennis was two credits short of completing his degree, when he had to leave school in 1971.

"His father passed away so he didn't come back that semester lacking just a couple of hours in those days," President Meyers said.

But, his actions show he learned the most important life lessons.

"This is a man that has exhibited those values and his generosity to a state he never been to, people he never met, he's done that his whole life, so I just think its a good story for Kansas," President Meyers added.

"Many of those who wrote to me ask me how they could help, just pay it forward as much as you can afford to do so." Ruhnke said.

Dennis Ruhnke's birthday received his degree the same day of his birthday.

President Richard Meyers says Dennis will be able to participate in the fall commencement.