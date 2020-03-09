Kansas exports increase over 2019

Despite a national decline in exports last year, Kansas saw a rise in export revenue.

Kansas totaled $11.6 billion from exported goods in 2019, which is a 0.25 percent increase over 2018.

According to the Kansas Department of Commerce, the biggest gains were seen in cereals, electric machinery, and vehicle parts.

Kansas' biggest export destination continues to be Mexico, where $2.2 billion of that total came from.

Exports to Brazil drastically increased, rising by 47.5 percent, while exports to China, the United Kingdom, and Canada experienced significant declines.