Kansas courts see new reopening guidelines

Chief Justice Marla Luckert announced Tuesday, June 16, new orders to keep courts running safely as they open back up after COVID-19 lockdowns.

"Kansas courts continue to take steps to protect the health and safety of court users, employees, and judges," says Luckert. "People often have little or no choice but to attend court, so we need to do what we can to make sure the court environment is as safe as possible."

According to Luckert the new order lifts the 10-person limit for courtrooms and the 12-person limit for panels seated for jury selection, so long as each person has at least 6-feet of social distancing. Court workspaces must provide social distancing for workers or have other protections, such as dividers, in place.

With the new order courts are allowed to conduct in-person hearings, as long as proper social distancing requirements are met. However, the Supreme Court still highly suggests video or audio conferencing as much as possible.

Luckert says jury trials may only proceed when necessary to protect the constitutional speedy trial rights of a defendant and safe jury practices are being discussed by Luckert’s Ad Hoc Jury Task Force.

Luckert also signed an order continuing the suspended statutory time requirements and allow for two-way audio hearings in place of reporting to the courthouse.

For more information on the administrative orders visit the Kansas Courts website.

