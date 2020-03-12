Kansas college students test skills in real workplace

Kansas college students got a chance to test their career skills at a local marketing firm.

Thursday was "Career Test Drive" student shadow day at MB Piland.

Students from Washburn, KU, Emporia State, and Wichita State selected from a competitive application process were able to spend the day shadow actual marketing professionals.

They were able to see what goes on in the workplace and what the employees have to do on a daily basis.

MB Piland has been doing their shadow annually for the last six years.