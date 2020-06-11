Kansas collects economic development award

Governor Laura Kelly’s Office says that Kansas has received its 13th National Silver Shovel Award for Economic Development.

Governor Kelly says that the award notes excellence in economic development, which is an achievement in itself in the face of reopening after COVID-19 shutdowns.

Kelly says that Area Development, an economic development magazine, recognizes states for attracting high-value investment projects that create jobs in communities with the Silver Shovel award. She says that this is the 13th time Kansas has received the prestigious award.

“This honor is further proof of why Kansas is a preeminent location for businesses to grow and thrive,” says Governor Laura Kelly. “From Day One, my administration has worked diligently to foster an environment that companies need when deciding where to locate and expand. As we move towards a cautious reopening, awards like this will continue to help in our efforts to spur economic development across Kansas.”

The Kansas Department of Commerce says it works to help businesses and communities in Kansas grow and that all successes of Kansas businesses submitted to the Silver Shovel award were supported by the Commerce’s business recruitment team.

“Economic development is a team sport, and we are so grateful at the Department of Commerce for our incredible partners in economic development, who we work with every day to achieve this level of success,” says Kansas Secretary of Commerce David Toland. “We also appreciate Area Development for recognizing the hard work that goes into economic development.”

The Department of Commerce says that it worked with various economic development organizations and partners throughout the state to select successful projects to submit for the award.

For a list of business successes in Kansas visit the KDOC website.

For a full report on Area Development’s Gold and Silver Shovel awards visit the Area Development website.

