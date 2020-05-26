Kansas begins payouts for PUA program

Kansans who applied for the new Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program could see money in the bank this week.

A Kansas Department of Labor spokesperson said the agency would begin processing PUA payments overnight Tuesday, and they will go to the bank Wednesday morning. They said banks were not open Monday due to Memorial Day, so they had to wait a day to begin the process.

KDOL says direct deposits typically take two business day to get to an account, depending on the bank.

People who chose to receive payment by debit card may not see those for seven to 10 days. KDOL said Bank of America must make the debit cards, then they will be mailed.

The PUA program was set up by Congress to assist people during the COVID-19 pandemic who might not typically qualify for unemployment benefits, such as people who are self-employed.

KDOL says it continues to receive more than 125,000 - up to 250,000 - calls a day to its call center. They reached 1.3 million in a day earlier in the pandemic.