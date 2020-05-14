Kansas agricultural leaders named co-chairs of Clifford agricultural team

Dr. Bill Clifford announced that respected Kansas agricultural leaders Cecil O’Brate and Gary Harshberger will be co-chairs of his agricultural team.

“Agriculture is the lifeblood of the Big First District, and will be my top focus as the Big First’s congressman,” says Clifford. “I’m grateful for the support of agricultural leaders like Cecil and Gary. The plan we’ve developed is my promise, signed in ink, that I will do all I can to restore prosperity for Kansas farmers, ranchers, and rural communities.”

Clifford also released his agricultural plan, Strengthening Kansas Agriculture.

“I’ve known Bill Clifford a long time, and I know he’s a man who keeps his word,” says Cecil O’Brate, farmer and CEO of American Warrior, Inc. “Nobody will fight harder for our agricultural interests in the U.S. House.”

“With his experience and commitment to the success of Kansas agriculture, Bill Clifford is the man we need working for us in Washington,” says Gary Harshberger, farmer, owner of Harshberger Enterprises and former chairman of the Kansas Water Authority.

