Kansas Youth Chorale holds auditions

Annual auditions for the Kansas Youth Chorale will be held Monday, June 22, and Tuesday, June 23, from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. and 5 – 7 p.m.

The Kansas Youth Chorale says that it is a choir that brings singers together from almost 20 different area schools. While it says the rehearsal schedule is uncertain due to COVID-19 concerns, normal rehearsals are held on Mondays throughout the school year from 4:45 – 6:15 p.m.

The Youth Chorale says that rehearsals are typically varied by year and the new location will be determined after a schedule has been solidified.

To request an audition for the Youth Chorale visit the Kansas Youth Chorale website.

The KYC says it was founded in 2009 and first auditions were held in June 2010 with the purpose of expanding the musical experiences of young singers in musical excellence and to unite in the common goal of bringing joy to others through music.

KYC says annual tuition is required, however scholarship opportunities are available.

