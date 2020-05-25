Kansas Wing names Col. Eaton as next Kansas Wing Commander

Colonel Roger Eaton has been selected as the next Kansas Wing Commander.

Kansas Wing, Civil Air Patrol announced that Eaton has been named the next Kansas Wing Commander.

The Wing Commander is responsible for providing strategic planning and overseeing the three congressional missions and more than 300 Cadet and Senior members in Kansas.

Eaton will serve a four-year term that began Saturday, May 23. He has replaced Colonel Linette Lahan who served as the Kansas Wing Commander the previous four years.

Col. Eaton joined the Civil Air Patrol in 2001 and was previously the Commander of Konza Composite Squadron in Manhattan. He also served as the Kansas Wing Director of Cadet Programs from 2009 – 2010. He attended the National Staff College in 2017 and was promoted to Colonel on May 23, 2020.

Lahan has been the Kansas Wing Commander since 2016, and was previously the Wing Chief of Staff from 2012 – 2016. During her time, Kansas Wing successfully completed a Compliance Inspection by Civil Air Patrol – United States Air Force, performed emergency service missions and became fifth in the nation for glider utilization.

Kansas Wing would like to thank Col. Lahan and congratulates Col. Eaton on his selection.

