Kansas Veterans' Cemetery moves Memorial Day service online

The Kansas Veterans’ Cemetery at Fort Riley-Manhattan has announced their memorial day service will be moved online this year, due to COVID-19 guidelines.

Following the guidelines from the State of Kansas, Riley County Health officials and the National Cemetery Administration, an in-person ceremony, like they’ve held in the past does not meet the current criteria for gatherings.

Cemetery officials created a pre-recorded Memorial Day service complete with listing the names of the veterans who passed away since last Memorial Day, the playing of the national anthem and the playing of Taps.

The cemetery will be open on Memorial Day for those wishing to visit and pay respects to the fallen soldiers.

“We’re trying to do what’s best for…for everybody, and keep the community safe as much as we can, and follow guidelines.” Kansas Veterans’ Cemetery at Fort Riley/Manhattan, cemetery manager, Bryan Nelson says.

Visitors are asked to keep gatherings to less than 10 people and maintain social distance of six feet when possible while visiting the cemetery.

The video of the Memorial Day service has been posted to Kansas Commission on Veterans Affairs Office's YouTube page.