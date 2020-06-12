Kansas Supreme Court makes rulings on 6 cases

The Kansas Supreme Court made rulings on six different cases on Friday, June 12 says a release from the Court.

A restitution order was reversed in a case involving a defendant sentenced to life in prison without parole, denial of withdrawal of a guilty plea in a Sedgwick County District Court case, affirmation of two case convictions in cases involving identity theft, reversal of a Court of Appeals case involving the alleged rape of a minor and it reversal of a trial court’s decision to suppress evidence in the case of a truck driver with a revoked driver’s license.

On Friday, June 12, the Kansas Supreme Court announced that it would be reversing a restitution order in the case State of Kansas v. Jason Tucker, which involves a defendant who has been sentenced to life in prison without parole.

The Court says that it decided the restitution plan for the case to be unworkable as discussed in the restitution statute for the state.

Tucker plead guilty to capital murder in exchange for the state of Kansas not seeking a death penalty and was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole says the Supreme Court.

Wyandotte County District Court says that Tucker was indigent based on a financial affidavit that showed he made $14 per month at the time of arrest.

The District Court said it contemplated restitution of $5,000 knowing the possibility of it ever getting repaid was very little, however the Supreme Court held the restitution to be unworkable due to the impossibility of parole meaning Tucker would never have the opportunity to earn money after his release from prison.

The Supreme Court says if sentencing courts intend for restitution to be paid while in prison then it must specifically make an order on the record, which it had not done in Tucker’s case.

In the case State of Kansas v. Boe Wayne Adams the Kansas Supreme Court affirmed the decision of the Sedgwick County District Court to deny the defendants post-sentencing motion to withdraw his guilty plea.

The Court says that Adams, who represented himself for the most part, argued that he had evidence to prove a mental condition that could render his guilty plea involuntary. Adams also argued his briefly appointed counsel was ineffective because they did not request a mental evaluation for him.

The Supreme Court says that it held an evidentiary hearing is not always necessary to determine the competency that is required to make a voluntary plea and that Adams did not show proper evidence to overturn the court’s decision.

The Court also says that an attorney’s decision to not give a mental health evaluation of a client does not make council inadequate when records show the defendant sufficiently engaged in rational, thoughtful and knowing way through the entirety of their proceedings.

In the case State of Kansas v Donaldo Morales the Kansas Supreme Court affirmed the conviction of the defendant in the Johnson County District Court.

In turn the Court also says that it declined to acknowledge merits of Morales’ additional appellate challenge of the sufficiency of the State’s evidence against him.

In the case State of Kansas v. Ramiro Garcia the Kansas Supreme Court says it also affirmed the conviction of Garcia in the Johnson Co. District Court.

The Court says it also decline to acknowledge the merits of Garcia’s additional appellate challenges of the sufficiency of the State’s evidence against him as well as the request of a unanimous jury conviction of his trial.

In the case State of Kansas v. Brooke Danielle Dinkel the Kansas Supreme Court says a defendant’s claim that they were forcibly raped is relevant to the crime rape of a minor because it negates the voluntary act requirement according to Justice Eric Rosen.

The Court says that in this case a Saline County jury convicted Dinkel of two counts of rape of a minor which she appealed arguing the exclusion of various pieces of evidence violated court evidence rules and her constitutional right to present a defense.

According to the Court, most of Dinkel’s claims related to her defense that the alleged victim instead raped her and the sexual contact between the two was continued because the alleged victim was blackmailing her and that she had a mental disease or defect.

The Court of Appeals says that it affirmed the conviction based largely on the conclusion that rape of a child has no mental culpability requirement rendering Dinkel’s intent irrelevant.

The Supreme Court says it then reversed the decision of the Court of Appeals and remanded the case to the Saline County District Court directing it to hold a hearing on whether Dinkel’s counsel was ineffective on the grounds that it failed to argue the State did not establish the voluntary act requirement.

Lastly, in the case State of Kansas v. Charles Glover the Kansas Supreme Court says it reversed a trial court’s decision to suppress evidence that was obtained when police stopped a truck after running the truck’s license plate and learning that the registered owner of the truck’s driver’s license had been revoked.

The United States Supreme Court says that it ruled the stop reasonable under the Fourth Amendment if the officer lacked information which would negate an inference that the owner was driving the truck.

The Kansas Supreme Court says that it remanded the case back to the Douglas County District Court for further proceedings.

For more information on the decisions released by the courts and for information on other cases being heard visit the Kansas Courts webpage.

