Kansas Supreme Court holds videoconference for June 5 docket

The Kansas Supreme Court will hold videoconferences for its June 5 docket.

Justices and attorneys arguing cases will appear by video. The case heard at 9 a.m. Friday, June 5, will be State of Kansas v Sergio Angel Arrizabalaga, for possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

This will be the second docket of the Supreme Court’s that will be held virtually. The first was April 11 when the court heard Kelly v LCC et al on a schedule that had been speeded up and included an oral argument.

The Supreme Court has livestreamed oral arguments online since 2012. The livestream can be found on YouTube.