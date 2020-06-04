Kansas Supreme Court forms jury safety task force

The Kansas Supreme Court has formed a COVID-19 jury examination task force.

The Supreme Court appointed the task force to analyze issues that courts face in the area of jury operations as many resume operations after the health crisis.

The task force will study and recommend ways to conduct trials and grand jury proceedings while protecting the safety of members, how to summon juries while following health and safety guidelines, how to explain the process to residents and other actions that may be needed to resume operations.

"Our courts must uphold the constitutional right to a jury trial while providing jurors and witnesses assurance that our courtrooms are safe," says Chief Justice Marla Luckert. "It’s a tall order when our courtrooms are all different, but I have full faith the task force will develop helpful guidelines and suggest innovative solutions."

The Supreme Court issued and Administrative Order which provided updates to courts and court users as more in-person proceedings are gradually being conducted on May 27.

Chief Judges will be required to seek input from local public health officials on guidance for safe resumption of in-person proceedings based on local conditions, as well as to have a plan for screening those that enter a courtroom or court offices.

Affected jury operations will include jury selection with panels no more than 12 at a time, using locations that provide social distancing, designating how sidebar conversations will happen, specifications for handling of evidence, provisions of a videostream of the proceedings and specifications of how the jury will be managed.

The task force will be chaired by District Judge Amy Hanley of the 7th Judicial District, which covers Douglas County.

The first meeting for the task force will be Friday, June 5, and meet weekly throughout June and biweekly throughout July.

