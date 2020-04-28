Kansas State to offer Coronavirus testing for students and staff

Kansas State University is offering Covid-19 testing to students, faculty and staff who may need it, according to a news release Tuesday.

The testing will be for people who are ill, or who have come in contact with someone who has been diagnosed with Covid-19.

According to the release, the testing comes from a partnership with multiple labs and research facilities on campus.

"This demonstrates how critical investments in research can serve the greater community — that's our land-grant mission," Peter K. Dorhout, Kansas State vice president for research, said.

The tests will be conducted at Lafene Health Center, and then samples will be sent to the Kansas State Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory to be analyzed.

The testing will be available 12 hours a day, with the ability to test up to 270 samples each day, according to the release.

Students and staff wishing to be tested need to call their primary physician or Lafene Health Center before going in.