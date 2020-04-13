Kansas State moving to online-only classes with lower rates for summer

Kansas State University announced Monday that it will move to online-only classes for the summer in a continued response to the coronavirus pandemic.

University officials said classes will be offerd at in-state tuition rates, with significantly reduced fees.

"Students will pay a single standard reduced online fee of $70 per student credit hour this summer," said Charles Taber, the university's provost and executive vice president. "With the shift to remote teaching, we have also eliminated fees typically charged to resident students, including the campus privilege fee, the academic infrastructure fee and the summer school fee."

Taber said the university made this decision now to give faculty and students time to prepare and prevent a disruption similar to what was experienced in March, when in-person classes were suspended because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

University officials said this early decision, combined with the reduced fees, is designed to help the university remain attractive to future students and help current students maintain progress toward a degree.

Tuition for the online courses will remain at the current rate, which is the base in-state tuition rate per student credit hour for undergraduate and graduate courses. Online fees are replaced with a standard reduced $70 fee. These changes only apply for summer 2020 courses.

"We are hopeful that in the coming months, restrictions on in-person gatherings will be gradually lifted and our campuses will resume normal operations by the fall," Taber said. "We are all looking forward to having our students and the entire K-State family back on our campuses."