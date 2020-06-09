Kansas State University to start fall 2021 semester early this year

Classes at Kansas State University will start early for the fall semester, it was announced Tuesday.

Start and end dates for in-person classes at KSU are moved up a week for the fall 2020 semester.

The university also will have on-campus housing and dining available for students, but will incorporate extra health and safety measures.

Under the adjusted fall 2020 semester, the first day of classes will be Monday, Aug. 17. The last day of classes will be Friday, Dec. 4, with finals week from Dec. 7to 11.

The last day for in-person on-campus instruction will be on Nov. 20, right before the Thanksgiving break.

Following the break, the last two weeks of the semester, including final exams, will be completed using distance methods.

KSU officials also announced that residence halls and dining centers will be open for the fall 2020 semester. The university is incorporating extra health and safety measures for on-campus housing and dining. These updates to housing and dining plans aim to enhance student safety and reduce the potential spread of COVID-19.

The housing and dining updates include safety measures in several areas, including: reducing housing density; staggering the move-in schedule to reduce the size of gatherings; additional conduct standards and protocols for residents; modifying dining operations; and enhancing sanitation and cleaning in residence halls, dining centers and other shared spaces.

For more information, visit https://www.k-state.edu/today/announcement/?id=65705.