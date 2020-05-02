Kansas State University to furlough nearly 350 employees over summer

Kansas State University has made the painstaking decision to furlough nearly 350 employees in several auxiliary operations groups campus-wide due to revenue shortfalls.

The emergency furlough will begin on May 16th and last through the summer, for many employees in Housing and Dining, Recreational Services, Lafene Health Center, the Center for Child development as well as the K-State Student Union.

K-State plans to reopen the university for in-person classes for the Fall 2020 semester and will bring back the furloughed employees to prepare for the return of students in August.

Official dates for the end of the furlough may change based on the COVID-19 situation and what the needs of the University become.

“Also serving our missions, so you know, bringing people back in a safe way, is very important to use.” Kansas State University, provost/executive vice president, Charles Taber says.

“They’re really essential to our K-State culture, so…this is…this is really…really painful. They’re among our most loyal and dedicated employees, and this is hard to do.” Kansas State University, president, Richard B Myers says.

Kansas State University officials stated that more furloughs could be coming, depending on budget and financial situations in other departments and colleges across campus.