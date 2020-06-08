Kansas State University offers free webinar on government's COVID-19 response

The Kansas State University College of Education has created a free webinar series for teachers and residents about the government’s response to COVID-19 says the school.

The Center for Social Studies Education in the College of Education at K-State is partnering with the Center for Civic Education and the Johnson County First Amendment Foundation in order to offer a four-part webinar as a public service to teachers and residents according to a release from the University.

Registration for the class is free and open to the public. “Teaching in Real-time: How Well Does America’s Federal System Respond to Public Health Crises?” will begin at 7:30 p.m. on June 23, 24, 30 and July 1.

The school says that each webinar features a 45-minute presentation and will end with a question and answer period.

"We are experiencing a wake-up call about threats to our public health systems much in the same way 9/11 was a wake-up call about threats to our national security systems," says Stephen Schechter, webinar leader. "These seminal events in our history provide powerful teachable moments for the teacher who is ready to tackle such challenges. American responses to the COVID-19 pandemic of 2020 provide a window revealing issues of federalism, separation of powers and civil liberties."

The University says that each participant will receive a free copy of a 40-page background paper with key ideas, history and current issues of responses to public health crises in the American federal system and free access to the Center for Civic Education’s online We the People textbooks.

K-State says that the event is organized by College of Education faculty, Brad Burenheide, associate professor of curriculum and instruction and We the People Program state coordinator, and Tom Vontz, professor of curriculum and instruction and director of the Center for Social Studies Education.

