Kansas State Treasurer files to run for Kansas congressional district

Kansas State Treasurer, Jake LaTurner, officially filed to run for Kansas 2nd congressional district.

The election will be held in August. LaTurner was joined by his wife and four children as he signed the documents.

“Kansas is my home and I care deeply about its future,” says LaTurner. “Residents of the 2nd district deserve a conservative representative that they know will go to Washington, D.C. and not only defend our Kansas values but take the lead on the issue that matter most including life and the 2nd amendment.”

LaTurner is serving his third year as Kasnas State Treasurer. Before this he served two terms in the Kansas state senate representing southeast Kansas. Earlier this month he received the sole endorsement of Kansas Farm Bureau.

“Democrats are targeting this seat,” says LaTurner in a display of partisan party support. “We cannot give them any ground in Kansas, and I promise to fight harder than any candidate to keep the 2nd district seat in Republican hands.”

He continues to maintain a fundraising advantage on his primary Republican challenger and the Democratic candidate in the race.

The Kansas Republican primary will be held on August 4, 2020.

