Kansas Senate passes compromise COVID-19 recovery bill, moves to Governor

The Kansas Senate passed a compromise COVID-19 recovery bill Thursday afternoon.

It passed 26 - 12. It’s the same bill that passed out of the House, 107-12.

The measure focuses on how the state should respond to the pandemic, and was considered a compromise between the legislature and the governor, who vetoed a bill they passed on sine die which limited her executive powers.

This bill extends the state's disaster declaration through September 15th.

It also allows the State Finance Council to approve how the governor allocates federal relief funds; contains privacy provisions for contact tracing; and allows county commissioners to review or change a county health officers orders, but does not require their approval as it did in the bill the governor vetoed.

The bill now moves to the Governor for her signature.