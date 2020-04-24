Kansas National Guard helps with coronavirus response across state, plus Lyon County

The Kansas National Guard is helping with coronavirus response across the state, including Lyon County.

As Lyon County copes with five COVID-19 clusters, the Kansas National Guard has answered the call to help.

"So what we're doing is providing additional staff just to supplement our local current providers," Major Laura Webb with Kansas National Guard said.

"There are a few clusters here within Lyon Co. and we are seeing patients come from those locations," Ester Knobloch with Newman Regional Health said.

After the increase of COVID-19 cases among employees at the Tyson Plant, the Kansas National Guard and Newman Regional Health worked together on efforts to stop the spread.

"Not only our we doing the testing, but we also do the provider follow up," Major Webb explained. "We contact the people who did test positive and sometimes we don't know those numbers until a couple of days later, but also the Newman Health is providing testing."

"We are seeing from anywhere 15 to 20 patients through our drive through collection site," Cathy Pimple, Chief Quality Officer with Newman Regional Health added. "We've also establish a respiratory clinic."

Over the past five weeks, Newman Regional Health has cared for 15 COVID-19 patients.

"Our material management team, they've been working around the clock, just to secure the supplies necessary," Pimple said.

The hospital also implemented new measures.

"We've expanded the number of overall medical beds that we have in our facility," Julia Pyle, Chief Nursing Officer with Newman Regional Health explained. "We have the overall capacity of 69 beds and our hospital since has been well under this capacity."

"Lyon County Public Health has received the rapid test instruments and so they are able to quickly identify individuals who are positive and they are working with the hospital for us to be able to notify the primary physician," Knobloch added.

The community feels safe with the extra help.

"The people that we came in contact in the community, once they find out they we are medical personal, they are also seem to be very accepting of us," Major Webb said.

Lyon County reports 174 confirmed cases and 37 have recovered.

