Kansas National Guard called to help at Lansing Correctional facility

Medics with the Kansas National Guard have been called in to help provide aid for inmates who have COVID-19.

The help comes from a request made by the Kansas Division of Emergency Management.

“With the additional residents who were brought to Lansing from Wichita, we recognized the need for additional medical support at the facility,” Jeff Zmuda, Kansas Department of Corrections Secretary, said.

The Guard did not say how many were called to help at the facility, but they said the soldiers who were called in have a “diverse background with a wide array of experiences.”

