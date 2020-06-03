Kansas House passed compromise COVID-19 recovery bill

A compromise COVID-19 recovery measure passed the Kansas House Wednesday night.

The vote was 107-12.

The bill now heads to the Senate.

The measure focuses on how the state should respond to the pandemic, and was considered a compromise between the legislature and the governor, who vetoed a bill they passed on sine die which limited her executive powers.

This bill extends the state's disaster declaration through September 15th. It also allows the State Finance Council to approve how the governor allocates federal relief funds; contains privacy provisions for contact tracing; and allows county commissioners to review or change a county health officers orders, but does not require their approval as it did in the bill the governor vetoed.

For several hours Wednesday night, lawmakers introduced amendments, including providing workers compensation for those who contract COVID-19 while on the job, and extending a moratorium on evictions and foreclosures. Those were voted down.

The House also rejected an attempt to debate an amendment to expand Medicaid, ruling it not germane to the topic.

