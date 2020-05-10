Kansas Hospital Association honors health care workers for National Hospital Week

The Kansas Hospital Association will be celebrating hospitals in honor of National Hospital Week.

The Kansas Hospital Association is collaborating with the American Hospital Association for "A Week of Thanks" on May 10th through May 16th.

Each day highlights a different way to say thank you to health care workers who are working to fight against COVID-19.

• Sunday Sales: Help Us Highlight All the Discounts Available for Health Care Workers

• Send-a-Meal Monday: Provide a Meal to a Local Health Care Hero (or their family)

• Tune In Tuesday: Hit Shuffle and Show Us Your Dance Moves

• #WednesdayWisdom: Join This Social Trend to Share a Message of Positivity

• Thank You Thursday: Share Pics of Chalk Art (or any art!) Thanking Health Care Heroes

• Face Mask Friday: Show Us How You Mitigate the Spread of Germs with Your Face Mask

• Share the Love Saturday: Show Your Support by Donating to Protect the Heroes

The Kansas Hospital Association says you can participate in celebrating health care workers by using a Facebook frameon your profile picture throughout the week.

You can find their personal Facebook page here.