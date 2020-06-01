Kansas Highway Patrol cautions drivers about farm equipment during harvest season

The Kansas Highway Patrol is reminding motorists to use caution when encountering farm equipment as the harvest season begins.

“As the busy farming season is underway, each traveler in Kansas needs to be more aware of increased farm implement and truck traffic,” says Lieutenant Adam Winters, KHP Public Information Officer. “In Kansas, we have many trucks exiting and entering the roadways at any given time. Traveling around these vehicles requires extra caution.”

Most farm equipment is only designed to travel 15-25 miles per hour at a maximum. Farm equipment is wider than one lane of traffic so extra room is needed when passing. KHP says to look out especially on busy rural roads with unmarked intersections.

Some tips from the Kansas Highway Patrol are as follows:

Don’t assume the farmer knows you’re there – Most farmers may regularly check for vehicles; however, their main focus is looking ahead to stay on the road and watch for oncoming traffic. Equipment is extremely loud so farmers will not be able to hear motorists approaching.

Pass with extreme caution – Do not pass until a path ahead of both vehicles can be clearly seen. Curves and hills blocking views require the driver to wait and pass until the driver can clearly see. No passing should occur in no passing zones. Do not pass if withing 100 ft. of an intersection, railroad grade crossing, bride, elevated structure or tunnel.

When a farm vehicle pulls to the right side of the road, it does not mean it is turning tight or allowing you to pass – Because farm equipment is necessarily large, wide left turns must be executed which allows it plenty of room and time to turn. Watch for driveways and fields.

Be patient – Farmers cannot always move aside to let other vehicles pass. Shoulders may not be suitable for such large equipment to drive on. Farmers understand that vehicles are being delated and will move over at their earliest convenience.

Think of a slow-moving vehicle emblem as a warning to adjust speed – Slow down as soon as the slow-moving vehicle emblem is seen. Emblems are visible from a long distance, however it is till difficult to judge the speed at which the two vehicles are closing in on, especially at night.

Pay attention – When not focusing on just the road, chances of collision are exponentially increased, especially when coming up on slow moving vehicles.

For more information visit the Kansas Highway Patrol website.

