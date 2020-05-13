Kansas Health Foundation gives 2020 Impact and Capacity Grants Initiative

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW)-- The Kansas Health Foundation has announced the grant recipients for the 2020 Impact and Capacity Grants Initiative.
The ICG Initiative provides one-year grants of up to $25,000 for nonprofit organizations whose missions align with KHF, focused on COVID-19 response and recovery. More than 90 grants have been awarded to nonprofit, faith-based and government organizations. The grants given total more than $2 million.
“The KHF board embraced the opportunity to repurpose these funds to quickly react to the impact of COVID-19 is having on our state,” says Matt Allen, chair of the KHF Board of Directors. “These funds will assist organizations as they respond to Kansans in need and provide core operations support to sustain their organizations during these uniquely difficult financial times.”
KHF was driven by the urgent need to respond to the COVID-19 crisis. The application date of the grants was advanced and due to overwhelming response, the initiative was closed within two weeks. KHF looked over 477 funding proposals from organizations across Kansas.
“This surge of requests for COVID-19 assistance demonstrates clearly that Kansans are experiencing overwhelming need as we grapple with this unprecedented crisis,” says Reggie Robinson, KHF president and CEO. “We’re proud to support these vital organizations as they continue to serve their clients and communities.”
KHF has authorized over $16 million to support emergency COVID-19 response and recover efforts across Kansas.
The following organizations have received ICG initiatives:
Statewide:
American Cancer Society – $25,000
American Red Cross South Central and Southeast Kansas – $25,000
Central Kansas Foundation for Alcohol and Chemical Dependency – $25,000
Child Start – $14,400
Children's Mercy Hospital – $25,000
Great Plains Development – $25,000
Kansas Association of Local Health Departments – $22,000
Kansas Big Brothers Big Sisters – $25,000
Passageways – $25,000
Ronald McDonald House Charities of Wichita – $25,000
Saint Francis Community Services – $25,000
North Central:
Central Kansas Mental Health Center – $25,000
Cloud County Health Center – $25,000
Ellsworth County Medical Center – $25,000
Great Plains of Republic County dba Republic County Hospital – $22,489
Lincoln Carnegie Library – $550
Sunporch of Smith Center – $25,000
USD 435, Abilene School District – $10,000
Northeast:
AdventHealth Foundation Shawnee Mission – $25,000
American Stroke Foundation – $25,000
Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Kansas City – $25,000
Choice Health Services – $25,000
City of Paola – $3,000
Colonial Presbyterian Church – $14,175
Delivering Change – $25,000
Douglas County CASA Program – $23,400
Douglas County Dental Clinic – $25,000
Elizabeth Layton Center – $25,000
Evergreen Living Innovations – $25,000
Family Promise of Lawrence – $15,000
Friends of Johnson County Developmental Support – $15,000
Gilda's Club Kansas City 20 – $5,850
Giving the Basics – $25,000
Goodwill of Western Missouri & Eastern Kansas – $25,000
Greater Manhattan Community Foundation – $9,260
Johnson County Developmental Supports – $25,000
Lawrence Schools Foundation – $25,000
Medical Missions Foundation – $25,000
Midland Care Connection – $25,000
Nemaha Valley Community Hospital – $21,000
Sent – $25,000
St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church – $25,000
TDC Learning Centers – $15,000
The Willow Domestic Violence Center – $20,000
USD 380, Vermillion – $10,000
Van Go – $25,000
Women's Community Y – $5,000
Wyandot Center for Community Behavioral Healthcare – $25,000
Northwest:
Cheyenne County Village – $25,000
High Plains Mental Health Center – $22,496
Phillipsburg Child Care Center – $25,000
Rooks County Senior Services dba Redbud Village – $25,000
Sherman County Health Department – $10,000
Thomas County Health Department – $18,820
Wallace County Community Care Center – $20,450
South Central:
American Baptist Estates dba Prairie Homestead – $25,000
Anthony Community Care Center – $25,000
Barton County – $25,000
Derby Community Foundation – $10,000
Envision Foundation – $25,000
Family Promise of Great Wichita – $25,000
First Metropolitan Community Church of Kansas – $25,000
Guadalupe Clinic – $25,000
Horizons Mental Health Center – $24,742
Hospital District #6 of Harper County, Kansas – $25,000
ICT SOS – $25,000
Independent Living Resource Center – $25,000
Joyfulhouse – $25,000
Kansas Elks Training Center for the Handicapped – $25,000
Kansas Hispanic Education & Development Foundation – $25,000
Kansas State Research and Extension - Barber County – $25,000
Main Street Ministries – $25,000
Mayflower Clinic – $25,000
McPherson County Health Department – $25,000
Mirror – $25,000
Starkey – $25,000
Union Rescue Mission of Wichita – $25,000
United Way of McPherson County – $25,000
United Way of Reno County – $25,000
Village League – $25,000
Wichita Family Crisis Center – $17,000
Southeast:
Community Mental Health Center of Crawford County – $25,000
Crawford County Health Department – $25,000
S.E.K. Multi-County Health Department – $25,000
Spring River Mental Health & Wellness – $25,000
St. Patrick Catholic School – $16,800
Southwest:
Iroquois Center for Human Development – $25,000
Kansas Senior Living – $25,000
The Salvation Army of Dodge City – $25,000
Western Kansas Child Advocacy Center – $25,000
Young Men’s Christian Association of Southwest Kansas – $25,000