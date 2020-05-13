Kansas Health Foundation gives 2020 Impact and Capacity Grants Initiative

The Kansas Health Foundation has announced the grant recipients for the 2020 Impact and Capacity Grants Initiative.

The ICG Initiative provides one-year grants of up to $25,000 for nonprofit organizations whose missions align with KHF, focused on COVID-19 response and recovery. More than 90 grants have been awarded to nonprofit, faith-based and government organizations. The grants given total more than $2 million.

“The KHF board embraced the opportunity to repurpose these funds to quickly react to the impact of COVID-19 is having on our state,” says Matt Allen, chair of the KHF Board of Directors. “These funds will assist organizations as they respond to Kansans in need and provide core operations support to sustain their organizations during these uniquely difficult financial times.”

KHF was driven by the urgent need to respond to the COVID-19 crisis. The application date of the grants was advanced and due to overwhelming response, the initiative was closed within two weeks. KHF looked over 477 funding proposals from organizations across Kansas.

“This surge of requests for COVID-19 assistance demonstrates clearly that Kansans are experiencing overwhelming need as we grapple with this unprecedented crisis,” says Reggie Robinson, KHF president and CEO. “We’re proud to support these vital organizations as they continue to serve their clients and communities.”

KHF has authorized over $16 million to support emergency COVID-19 response and recover efforts across Kansas.

The following organizations have received ICG initiatives:

Statewide:

American Cancer Society – $25,000

American Red Cross South Central and Southeast Kansas – $25,000

Central Kansas Foundation for Alcohol and Chemical Dependency – $25,000

Child Start – $14,400

Children's Mercy Hospital – $25,000

Great Plains Development – $25,000

Kansas Association of Local Health Departments – $22,000

Kansas Big Brothers Big Sisters – $25,000

Passageways – $25,000

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Wichita – $25,000

Saint Francis Community Services – $25,000

North Central:

Central Kansas Mental Health Center – $25,000

Cloud County Health Center – $25,000

Ellsworth County Medical Center – $25,000

Great Plains of Republic County dba Republic County Hospital – $22,489

Lincoln Carnegie Library – $550

Sunporch of Smith Center – $25,000

USD 435, Abilene School District – $10,000

Northeast:

AdventHealth Foundation Shawnee Mission – $25,000

American Stroke Foundation – $25,000

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Kansas City – $25,000

Choice Health Services – $25,000

City of Paola – $3,000

Colonial Presbyterian Church – $14,175

Delivering Change – $25,000

Douglas County CASA Program – $23,400

Douglas County Dental Clinic – $25,000

Elizabeth Layton Center – $25,000

Evergreen Living Innovations – $25,000

Family Promise of Lawrence – $15,000

Friends of Johnson County Developmental Support – $15,000

Gilda's Club Kansas City 20 – $5,850

Giving the Basics – $25,000

Goodwill of Western Missouri & Eastern Kansas – $25,000

Greater Manhattan Community Foundation – $9,260

Johnson County Developmental Supports – $25,000

Lawrence Schools Foundation – $25,000

Medical Missions Foundation – $25,000

Midland Care Connection – $25,000

Nemaha Valley Community Hospital – $21,000

Sent – $25,000

St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church – $25,000

TDC Learning Centers – $15,000

The Willow Domestic Violence Center – $20,000

USD 380, Vermillion – $10,000

Van Go – $25,000

Women's Community Y – $5,000

Wyandot Center for Community Behavioral Healthcare – $25,000

Northwest:

Cheyenne County Village – $25,000

High Plains Mental Health Center – $22,496

Phillipsburg Child Care Center – $25,000

Rooks County Senior Services dba Redbud Village – $25,000

Sherman County Health Department – $10,000

Thomas County Health Department – $18,820

Wallace County Community Care Center – $20,450

South Central:

American Baptist Estates dba Prairie Homestead – $25,000

Anthony Community Care Center – $25,000

Barton County – $25,000

Derby Community Foundation – $10,000

Envision Foundation – $25,000

Family Promise of Great Wichita – $25,000

First Metropolitan Community Church of Kansas – $25,000

Guadalupe Clinic – $25,000

Horizons Mental Health Center – $24,742

Hospital District #6 of Harper County, Kansas – $25,000

ICT SOS – $25,000

Independent Living Resource Center – $25,000

Joyfulhouse – $25,000

Kansas Elks Training Center for the Handicapped – $25,000

Kansas Hispanic Education & Development Foundation – $25,000

Kansas State Research and Extension - Barber County – $25,000

Main Street Ministries – $25,000

Mayflower Clinic – $25,000

McPherson County Health Department – $25,000

Mirror – $25,000

Starkey – $25,000

Union Rescue Mission of Wichita – $25,000

United Way of McPherson County – $25,000

United Way of Reno County – $25,000

Village League – $25,000

Wichita Family Crisis Center – $17,000

Southeast:

Community Mental Health Center of Crawford County – $25,000

Crawford County Health Department – $25,000

S.E.K. Multi-County Health Department – $25,000

Spring River Mental Health & Wellness – $25,000

St. Patrick Catholic School – $16,800

Southwest:

Iroquois Center for Human Development – $25,000

Kansas Senior Living – $25,000

The Salvation Army of Dodge City – $25,000

Western Kansas Child Advocacy Center – $25,000

Young Men’s Christian Association of Southwest Kansas – $25,000

