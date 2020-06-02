Kansas Gas Service welcomes new Community Relations Manager

The Kansas Gas Service has announced Lindsay Freeman as the company’s new Regional Manager of Community Relations.

Freeman will lead a team of managers serving as company liaisons with key local business leaders, local officials, chamber and civic associations and community organizations throughout Kansas.

Previously Freeman served as Director of Community Engagement at Advisors Excel. She was responsible for community relations, charitable giving programs and volunteer activities.

In 2007 Freeman earned her Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Missouri – Kansas City.

