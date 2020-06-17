Kansas Gas Service announces alternative payment options

Kansas Gas Service has announced alternative payment arrangements for customers and is encouraging them to call about available options.

Kansas Gas Service says those who have experienced financial hardships due to COIVD-19 should call the company to take advantage of payment options and alternative payment plans.

“We understand this is a stressful time for everyone,” said Abbey Frye, Kansas Gas Service director of customer service. “It’s important to us that our customers know there are several options to avoid disconnection that can be helpful for anyone having trouble paying their natural gas bill.”

Frye also wants to remind customers that by paying what they can now will help avoid building up a balance that is harder to pay off later.

“We take our commitment to deliver safe and reliable natural gas service to the homes and businesses we serve very seriously,” said Frye. “What we’re asking now is for customers to contact us so that we can do everything we can to help.”

For more information on payment plans and other options visit the Kansas Gas Service website or call 800-794-4780.

