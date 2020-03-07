Kansas GOP leader's Medicaid expansion move roils Statehouse

A Kansas State leader is drawing criticism from some fellow Republicans for working with the state's Democratic governor to win support of a Medicaid expansion plan.

Just last year, Senate Majority Leader Jim Denning was blocking a different Medicaid expansion plan. His shift shows how efforts to expand Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act can get bipartisan support even in the last red states to consider them.

Denning also faces a tough reelection bid in his suburban Kansas City district. It's among many suburban areas where President Donald Trump has lost support, scrambling local political calculations.