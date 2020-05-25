Kansas Food Bank Virtual Drive

The coronavirus has hit the Kansas economy hard and families are struggling to make ends meet.

Many people are seeking assistance for the first time ever, relying on the Kansas Food Bank and their partner pantries.

You can help feed families affected by the coronavirus by joining KWCH, DeVaughn James Injury Lawyers and American State Bank in helping raise money for the Kansas Food Bank.

WAYS TO GIVE

- Donate online through the Kansas Food Bank

- Drop off your cash donation at any American State Bank Drive-Thru. Here's a list of locations.