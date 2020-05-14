Kansas Disaster Declaration extended 12 more days

The Kansas State Finance Council passed a motion to extend the state Disaster Declaration for 12 more days instead of the 30 days that Governor Laura Kelly was suggesting.

The new declaration will run through May 26. For Kansans this means that no actions can be taken to evict tenants or foreclose on a mortgage through the end of the declaration. However, this only applies if the default in rent or mortgage payment is due to the financial impact of COVID-19.

The legislative body will meet again on May 21 to reconsider whether or not to extend the state Disaster Declaration.

Call 800-383-0217 with any questions involving housing and COVID-19.

