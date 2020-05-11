Kansas Dept. for Aging and Disability Services adds experience to address struggling nursing facilities

The Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services is bringing a new face aboard.

Kathy Greenlee, former Secretary of the Kansas Department for Aging and Assistant Secretary for Aging at the US Department of Health and Human Services, has been brought on as the liaison between KDADS, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, and the Kansas Division of Emergency Management.

“Kathy Greenlee brings an extensive experience advancing reforms aimed at improving the lives of seniors and individuals with disabilities,” KDADS Secretary Laura Howard said. “That experience will serve all three agencies very well. We look forward to the wealth of knowledge she can immediately offer to further our efforts and advance best practices across our facilities and community-based providers."

Governor Kelly says her expertise and national connections will help enhance the state's work with nursing and long-term care facilities, especially as they struggle with COVID-19 outbreaks.

“It’s important to highlight that Ms. Greenlee’s role will not be to do the things that are currently being done today in our state agencies related to long-term care, but to lend her expertise and utilize her national connections to enhance our work here in Kansas,” Gov. Kelly said.

Such facilities account for 22 COVID-19 clusters in Kansas, which are responsible for 540 positive cases and 85 deaths.

“Preparedness of long-term care facilities is critical in responding to infectious disease pandemics like COVID-19. Ms. Greenlee’s extensive background and expertise will serve us well as we work to protect the health of Kansans,” KDHE Secretary Dr. Lee Norman said.