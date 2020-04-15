Kansas Department of Labor sees updates to improve efficiency

With hundreds of thousands of Kansans trying to file unemployment claims, the Kansas Department of Labor has never seen this many people trying to reach them.

“The demand still remains at historic highs, yesterday the call center alone received 751,940 calls, said Governor Kelly.

Along with extending the hours of their call center, the department brought in additional help to handle the increase.

“As of today we have nearly one hundred and fifty state employees answering phones and assisting Kansans, you might remember we started out with twenty. Now we have one hundred and fifty”

Due to the lack of help, phone lines were almost always busy and many turned to the department’s website, but it struggled to manage the increased traffic.

“We went from a daily average of six hundred pre- pandemic claims to an average of fourteen thousand claims per day post pandemic”

After several days of unresponsive pages and error messages, IT staff made upgrades Tuesday, that seemed to get people back online.

Governor Kelly says they’re bringing in additional help to further improve functionality

“We have a team of thirty working around the clock to increase capacity on the website and address the bugs in the system and that work is paying off. On Tuesday we were able to process four thousand and eight initial claims and forty two thousand, eight hundred and five continued claims."

