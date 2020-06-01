Kansas Department of Labor opens new outbound call center for PUA

The Kansas Department of Labor is now using an outbound call center to assist with Pandemic Unemployment Assistance.

The new process requires those that need assistance to put in their social security number to receive a call back from the center.

The steps are as follows:

1. Go to the PUA webpage.

2. Click on the “Easy.Fast.Secure” button to apply.

3. Click on the “Contact KDOL” button.

4. Submit your social security number to request a call back.

For more information or questions regarding PUA visit the Kansas Department of Labor PUA website.

