Kansas Department of Children and Families plans to distribute food to local communities

The Department for Children and Families (DCF) will distribute food to Kansans as part of the disaster household distribution program.

According to a news release, the program is triggered when a national emergency is declared".

Kansans can receive "canned meats, vegetables, fruits, rice, dried beans, peanut butter and in some cases frozen meats and fresh milk".

The food is given to homes impacted through DCF's web of Emergency Food Assistance Program or TEFAP agencies.

According to DCF, there are no income restrictions for the disaster household program and "anyone in need due to the COVID-19 pandemic may receive a food package".

The program is first come, first served.

Community distribution websites can be found on DCF's website.