Kansas Court of Appeals holds oral argument via videoconference

The Kansas Court of Appeals has announced that they will hear one appeal via videoconference on Tuesday, June 2, at 1:30 p.m. livestreamed on YouTube.

This will be the second time that the Court of Appeals panel will hear oral arguments via videoconference. The first was held on May 12 in the same manner.

Under normal circumstances a Court of Appeals panel will hear oral arguments in multiple cases each month. After closures due to COVID-19 oral arguments in March and April were canceled.

The cases that were to be heard were placed on the summary calendar, which means they will be decided based on written records. If parties in one of these cases wants an oral argument, a request can be made.

"I am pleased we are able to accommodate parties who want to present their arguments by offering videoconferencing, and that we are able to livestream the proceedings so others can watch," says Court of Appeals Judge Melissa Taylor Standridge, who is the presiding judge for the June 2 docket. "Despite restrictions due to COVID-19, our court is still able to timely hear appeals, guaranteeing that people's access to justice is not hindered."

Court of Appeals Judge G. Gordon Atcheson and Senior Judge James Burgess will join Standridge on the panel. Judges and attorneys will appear from separate locations via videoconference.

The case being heard will be Raymond Kamila v. University of Kansas, A dispute on how much the campus can discipline students for off-campus conduct.

The livestream will be available on YouTube.

