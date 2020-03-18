Kansas Court implement emergency operations

Kansas district and appellate courts will move to emergency operations only, under an order issued Wednesday by the Kansas Supreme Court .

The order means only jury trials currently underway will continue. No other criminal or civil jury trials will be scheduled for at least two weeks. The Court will then review the situation and determine whether the order will be lifted.

“This is an extraordinary measure to match the gravity of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Chief Justice Marla Luckert said in a statement. “We have a duty to protect the people who come into our courthouses and courtrooms, as well as our employees and judges. This action allows courts to fulfill core functions while reducing in-person contact.”

Other actions considered emergency operations under the order generally include:

*determining probable cause for persons arrested without a warrant;

*first appearances;

*bond hearings;

*warrants for adults and juveniles;

*juvenile detention hearings;

*care and treatment emergency orders;

*protection from abuse and protection from stalking temporary orders;

*child in need of care hearings and orders;

*considering petitions to waive notice for abortions by minors;

*commitment of sexually violent predators; and

*isolation and quarantine hearings and orders.

During the effective dates of the order, no action will be dismissed for lack of prosecution.

The Court urges people with try completing their business online, by phone, or by mail. If that’s not possible, the person can call the court for direction. A limited number of staff will be available to answer questions.

Emergency operations for the appellate courts include:

*Appeals, motions, or original actions arising from the emergency operations of the district court;

*Any other appeal, motion, or original action requiring expeditious resolution.